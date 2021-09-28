Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 372.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

