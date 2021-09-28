Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of VIPS opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

