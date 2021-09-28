Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 64,899 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 53.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

