Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,970 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $213.90 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.28.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

