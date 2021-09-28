Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 455 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth $14,821,000. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Roku by 12.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $321.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 195.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

