Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $86.82

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.82, but opened at $83.37. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $83.39, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

