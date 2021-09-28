Showcase Market Capitalization Tops $202,788.75 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $202,788.75 and approximately $68,621.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.