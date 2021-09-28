Simon Stilwell Purchases 100,000 Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of BONH stock opened at GBX 9.85 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.49. Bonhill Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BONH shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

