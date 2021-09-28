Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 39,250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. 429,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,247. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

