Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 41,600 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $70.54. 5,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,753. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

