Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 46,600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in MetLife by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

