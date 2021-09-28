Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski Sells 59,500 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$42,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,400.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 65,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$43,230.00.

Skyharbour Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,882. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.87.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

