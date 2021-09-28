Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,450 shares of company stock worth $24,172,936 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.