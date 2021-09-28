Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 on October 27th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 102.7% over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

SNN stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

