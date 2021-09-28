Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29 on October 27th

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend payment by 102.7% over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
SNN stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
