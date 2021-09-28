SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.34

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and traded as low as $29.31. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 215,524 shares trading hands.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

