SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

