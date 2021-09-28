Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.17 ($81.37).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €61.60 ($72.47) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €47.02 ($55.32) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.