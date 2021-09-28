Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,497 shares of company stock valued at $53,987,212 in the last three months. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.38. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.45.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

