Stanley Fleishman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OLLI stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.