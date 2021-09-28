Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,492,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 477,249 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $837,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,485. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

