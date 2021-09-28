Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $222,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

