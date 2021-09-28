State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monro were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

