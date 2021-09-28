State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

