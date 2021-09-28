State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $846,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 171,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 399,444 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 459,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 231,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MVIS opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 3.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

