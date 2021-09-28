State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,407 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

