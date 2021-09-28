State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.