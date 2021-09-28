Stephens Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Stephens from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $159.81 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,858. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.