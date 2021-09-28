Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,601 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

