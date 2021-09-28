Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 1,713 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

CHRW stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

