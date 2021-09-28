Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,707 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

