Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,813 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

