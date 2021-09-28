Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 79.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

