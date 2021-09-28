Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,073 shares of company stock valued at $49,586,880. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $169.76 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.