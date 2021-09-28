Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

NYSE:BBY opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

