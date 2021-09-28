Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

