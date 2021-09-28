STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $46.39

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.39, but opened at $44.14. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 19,990 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STM. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.