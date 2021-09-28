Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,539% compared to the typical volume of 1,644 call options.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.36, a P/E/G ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

