Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $484,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $791.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $713.40 and a 200-day moving average of $674.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

