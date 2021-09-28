Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

