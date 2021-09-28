StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.
In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
