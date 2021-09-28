StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

