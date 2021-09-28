StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.