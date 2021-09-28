StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
