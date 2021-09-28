Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of DWLD opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

