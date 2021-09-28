Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $2,299,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.