Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

