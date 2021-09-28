Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,181 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

