Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMB. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.