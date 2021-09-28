Strategy Capital LLC Purchases 42,719 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 14.3% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $140,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.30. 569,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $959.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $905,486,162 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

