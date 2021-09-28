S&U plc (LON:SUS) Plans Dividend of GBX 33

S&U plc (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SUS traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,820 ($36.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,795 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,617.61. S&U has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.13, a quick ratio of 52.94 and a current ratio of 53.12.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £99,148.48 ($129,538.12).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

