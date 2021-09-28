Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.