Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOS opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. SOS Limited has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

